Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Blaine Lewis Killed After Car Lands On Train In Philly Crash

A speeding Philadelphia driver was killed in a horrifying wreck after his car went airborne and landed on a moving train, police revealed on Wednesday, July 2.

A CSX stopped at a railroad crossing in Pennsylvania.

A CSX stopped at a railroad crossing in Pennsylvania.

 Photo Credit: Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The silver Nissan was flying down the 2400 block of South 54th Street around 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, when the driver lost control, slammed into a guardrail, and was launched into the air, authorities said.

The vehicle soared off an embankment and crash-landed on top of a CSX freight train in an explosive impact that left 45-year-old Blaine M. Lewis dead at the scene, police said. Philadelphia medics pronounced him dead at 9:32 p.m.

The violent crash scene was sealed off for hours as the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division took over.

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE