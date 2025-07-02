The silver Nissan was flying down the 2400 block of South 54th Street around 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, when the driver lost control, slammed into a guardrail, and was launched into the air, authorities said.

The vehicle soared off an embankment and crash-landed on top of a CSX freight train in an explosive impact that left 45-year-old Blaine M. Lewis dead at the scene, police said. Philadelphia medics pronounced him dead at 9:32 p.m.

The violent crash scene was sealed off for hours as the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division took over.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.