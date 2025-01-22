Bessie Watson, who suffered from cognitive decline, was last seen by her daughter around 2 p.m. at their home on the 1700 block of Georges Lane in Wynnefield, according to Philadelphia police.

Surveillance footage captured Watson leaving her home that afternoon but showed no signs of her return, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Her disappearance sparked a search effort, with family members and authorities appealing to the public for help. Watson was described as 5’0”, 160 pounds, last seen wearing a yellow thermal shirt, grey sweatpants, and grey slippers with fur trim, police said.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, officers and medics responded to a report of a woman found unresponsive in the back seat of a parked car on the same block, according to police. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was wearing a winter coat when found, Small said. The car belonged to a neighbor who told police they often left it unlocked.

Authorities believe Watson likely succumbed to the cold. Her death is under investigation.

Daily Voice has reached out to the family and offers them the opportunity to share a statement, photos, fundraiser, and/or funeral details by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

