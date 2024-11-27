Officers responded to Bartram High School on the 6700 block of Elmwood Avenue at 10:03 a.m. after receiving a report of a male student with a firearm. The building was placed on lockdown, police said.

Two male individuals believed to have brought the weapon onto the premises were detained, but the firearm has not yet been recovered, officials said.

For the safety of students and staff, Bartram High School will have an early dismissal. Counter-terrorism and SWAT units remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

