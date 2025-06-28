Mostly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Barricaded Gunman Prompts SWAT Response In Philadelphia (Developing)

A barricade situation involving a gunman drew a heavy SWAT response in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 28, 2025, authorities said.

SWAT

SWAT

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/parameciorecords
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

An adult man armed with a weapon locked himself inside a home on the 3900 block of Manayunk Avenue at 11:32 a.m., police announced in a release at 12:33 p.m.

SWAT officers were still on scene as of early Saturday afternoon, working to resolve the standoff. No additional details about the man's identity, the type of weapon, or any injuries were immediately available.

The public is urged to avoid the area. Updates are expected as the situation unfolds.

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE