Barricaded Gunman Prompts SWAT Response In Philadelphia (Developing)

An adult man armed with a weapon locked himself inside a home on the 3900 block of Manayunk Avenue at 11:32 a.m., police announced in a release at 12:33 p.m.

SWAT officers were still on scene as of early Saturday afternoon, working to resolve the standoff. No additional details about the man's identity, the type of weapon, or any injuries were immediately available.

The public is urged to avoid the area. Updates are expected as the situation unfolds.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.