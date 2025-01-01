Babies Ring In New Year With Fast Start At Main Line Health Hospitals

Beckham Ford Iatarola was the first to arrive at 12:21 a.m. at Paoli Hospital. The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby boy, measuring 21 inches, was welcomed by his parents, Logan and David Iatarola.

Just 21 minutes later, Grace Ann Castagna made her debut at Riddle Hospital at 12:42 a.m. Weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches, Grace brought smiles to her family as the first girl born in 2025 at the hospital.

Over at Lankenau Medical Center, Dylan Avery Bucknor-Stark was born at 12:49 a.m. The baby girl’s arrival was captured in a heartwarming photo shared by the hospital.

The last of the quartet, a baby born at Bryn Mawr Hospital, arrived at 12:57 a.m. Details about the newborn, including a photo, were still pending at the time of publication.

Main Line Health noted that the simultaneous arrival of newborns at all four of its hospitals within such a short window is a rare occurrence.

Congratulations to the families and their New Year’s babies!

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.