Babies Ring In New Year With Fast Start At Main Line Health Hospitals

Four babies were born within the first hour of 2025 across Main Line Health’s Philadelphia-area hospitals, marking a rare and joyous start to the new year, the health system announced.

Three of the four new babies (and one mama) at Main Line Health hospitals in 2025. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Main Line Health
Baby girl Grace Ann Castagna

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Main Line Health
Baby boy Dylan Avery Bucknor-Stark

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Main Line Health
Baby girl Dylan Avery Bucknor-Stark

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Main Line Health
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Beckham Ford Iatarola was the first to arrive at 12:21 a.m. at Paoli Hospital. The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby boy, measuring 21 inches, was welcomed by his parents, Logan and David Iatarola.

Just 21 minutes later, Grace Ann Castagna made her debut at Riddle Hospital at 12:42 a.m. Weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches, Grace brought smiles to her family as the first girl born in 2025 at the hospital.

Over at Lankenau Medical Center, Dylan Avery Bucknor-Stark was born at 12:49 a.m. The baby girl’s arrival was captured in a heartwarming photo shared by the hospital.

The last of the quartet, a baby born at Bryn Mawr Hospital, arrived at 12:57 a.m. Details about the newborn, including a photo, were still pending at the time of publication.

Main Line Health noted that the simultaneous arrival of newborns at all four of its hospitals within such a short window is a rare occurrence.

Congratulations to the families and their New Year’s babies!

