Armed Men Opens Fire In Philadelphia, Barricade Ends With 3 Arrests: Police

Officers in the area of 1700 67th Avenue observed three males discharging firearms into the air around 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, police said. The suspects fled into a nearby property while still armed, prompting a barricade to be declared at 12:14 a.m., authorities added.

The staging area was set at 67th Avenue and North Smedley Street as SWAT was called to the scene. The unit cleared the property, leading to the suspects' arrests, police said.

No injuries were reported, and the Northwest Detective Division is continuing the investigation.

