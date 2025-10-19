Andrew Zaborowski, a former trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), filed the complaint in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 14, claiming his dismissal was rooted in racial and gender discrimination.

The lawsuit stems from a March 2, 2024, traffic stop that went viral after video circulated of Celena Morrison-McLean and her husband, Darius McLean, being arrested along I-76 in Philadelphia.

According to the complaint, Zaborowski pulled over Morrison-McLean’s Infiniti for vehicle violations before Darius McLean pulled up behind in another car. Zaborowski says both were combative, resisted arrest, and later falsely accused him of racial profiling.

The incident, partly recorded by Morrison-McLean, showed her yelling “I work for the mayor!” and accusing the trooper of being aggressive. Both were arrested on charges including resisting arrest and obstruction, though the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has not made a charging decision pending investigation.

Zaborowski alleges that despite following procedure, he was fired without a hearing on May 10, 2024. He claims PSP leadership gave preferential treatment to Black troopers while unfairly scrutinizing and ultimately terminating him because of his race and gender.

The suit accuses the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and PSP Colonel Christopher L. Paris of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, and federal civil rights statutes. Zaborowski is seeking back pay, front pay, compensatory and punitive damages, as well as reinstatement.

In August, the couple filed a lawsuit in Common Pleas Court accusing state police of negligent hiring, retention, and supervision, and naming Zaborowski for assault, false imprisonment, and battery.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker previously called the video “very concerning” but declined further comment until investigations are complete.

The Pennsylvania State Police have not responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

In 2023, "Andrew M. Zaborowski received the Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership," according to a previously press release by PSP.

A fundraiser for Zaborowski was launched in 2024 after he was fired. It had a $10,000 goal, and as of Sunday, Oct. 19, it had raised $7,175.

