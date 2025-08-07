American Airlines will launch two new nonstop flights from Philadelphia International Airport to Budapest, Hungary, and Prague, the carrier said in a news release on Thursday, Aug. 7. The service to the central European capitals begins on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

PHL will be the only US airport to offer nonstop flights to Budapest. Both destinations are known for their historic architecture, thermal spas, and scenic cruises along the Danube and Vltava rivers.

Philly's flights to Budapest and Prague will operate on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners. In 2026, American will fly to 20 trans-Atlantic destinations from PHL, a key international hub for the airline.

American's domestic unit revenue fell 6.4% last quarter compared to 2024, while trans-Atlantic revenue rose 5%, Brian Znotins, American's senior vice president of network and schedule planning, told CNBC.

"We took a fresh look at where the demand hotspots are in Europe, and we continue to see strength in Italy and Greece," Znotins said. "We continue to see high numbers of travelers connecting in Europe to get to places like Rome and Athens."

The new flights come as American expands its service before the US co-hosts the World Cup with Canada and Mexico. Lincoln Financial Field is one of 11 US stadiums that will host matches during soccer's biggest tournament.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will see extended summer service in 2026 to Buenos Aires, catering to fans of the defending World Cup champions, Argentina. DFW will also add summer seasonal service to Zurich, the home of FIFA's headquarters, along with Athens.

Miami International Airport will additionally get new year-round service to Milan in March 2026. Stadiums in the Dallas and Miami metro areas will also host World Cup matches.

While American scrapped many summer routes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Znotins said the additional routes aren't just recapturing what was lost.

"We've redesigned the entire airline based on today’s demand environment and not some desire to get back to 2019," he told CNBC. "Everything has changed."

Tickets for the summer 2026 routes will be available for purchase on Monday, Aug. 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.