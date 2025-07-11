American Expands PHL Flights To Caribbean Vacation Hot Spots, Adds New Destination

American will launch year-round service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ), the airline announced in a news release on Thursday, July 10. The daily nonstop flights will begin on Thursday, Dec. 18.

The route will be flown on an Airbus A321, marking the latest addition to American's growing network of Latin American and Caribbean destinations.

"As Philadelphia's hometown airline, we're thrilled to continue growing our network in unique ways with access to tropical beaches, world-renowned events, as well as expanded regional connectivity via our premium motorcoach service," said Lakshman Amaranayaka, the vice president of American's operations at PHL.

Over the holiday season, American will also increase PHL's service to Aruba to two daily flights, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, to three daily flights. St. Maarten flights will rise from once weekly to daily.

All together, American will serve 14 destinations across Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America from Philadelphia in the winter.

American is also adding flights to Albuquerque, New Mexico, ahead of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in October. The world's largest hot air balloon festival said on Facebook that it had 838,377 guest visits and 551 registered hot air balloons in 2024.

PHL will have round-trip flights to Albuquerque International Sunport from Friday, Oct. 3, through Monday, Oct. 13. American will also add ABQ flights from Charlotte, North Carolina, offering more than 2,000 extra seats for the festival.

American also announced Trenton, New Jersey, as the fifth regional airport to have bus service from PHL. The trips on the premium motorcoach service Landline will start on Monday, Sept. 22.

The airline also offers gate-to-gate bus service at PHL to four other airports:

Allentown/Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (ABE)

Atlantic City, NJ (ACY)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA (AVP)

Wilmington, Delaware (ILG)

Tickets will be available for the new and expanded flights on Monday, July 14.

