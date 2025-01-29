Partly Cloudy 44°

Abducted 4-Year-Old Boy Found In Stolen SUV: Philadelphia Police

A 4-year-old boy was found safe after being abducted in a stolen SUV in Philadelphia, police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Philadelphia police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Department
Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Ajax9
Jillian Pikora
The child was asleep inside a white Toyota RAV-4 when it was stolen from the 3000 block of W. Susquehanna Avenue at 11:56 p.m., authorities said.

A frantic search ensued until officers located the vehicle at 2900 W. Flora Street at 12:38 a.m. The child was found alone inside but unharmed, investigators said.

The SUV has been secured for fingerprint analysis. No suspect description has been released, and the case remains under investigation by Central Detectives.

