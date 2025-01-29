Abducted 4-Year-Old Boy Found In Stolen SUV: Philadelphia Police

The child was asleep inside a white Toyota RAV-4 when it was stolen from the 3000 block of W. Susquehanna Avenue at 11:56 p.m., authorities said.

A frantic search ensued until officers located the vehicle at 2900 W. Flora Street at 12:38 a.m. The child was found alone inside but unharmed, investigators said.

The SUV has been secured for fingerprint analysis. No suspect description has been released, and the case remains under investigation by Central Detectives.

