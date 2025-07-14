70-Year-Old Killed In Philly Carjacking; Second Man Shot Dead Hours Later: Police

A Sunday evening turned deadly in West Philadelphia when 70-year-old Carmen Suero Jr. was fatally shot during an apparent robbery attempt, authorities said.

Officers rushed to the 300 block of North 63rd Street around 5:07 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, after reports of gunfire. Suero, of Drexel Hill, was found shot in the back beside his vehicle. He was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m., police said on Monday.

Investigators believe the shooter was trying to steal Suero’s car. No arrests have been made.

Less than a day later—at 8:09 a.m. Monday, July 14—officers from the 24th District responded to a second shooting scene on the 1800 block of Cambria Street in Kensington.

They found another man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital but died shortly after at 9 a.m., police said.

The second victim’s identity has not been released. Both killings remain under active investigation by the Homicide Unit.

