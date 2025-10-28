Mostly Cloudy 53°

7-Year-Old Girl Shot In North Philadelphia: Police (Developing)

A 7-year-old girl was shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 28, according to Philadelphia police.

A Philadelphia Police Department vehicle. 

 Photo Credit: X/PPD Police Explorers @PPDExplorers
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Officers were called to Temple University Hospital at 7:18 p.m. for a child who arrived by private vehicle with gunshot wounds to the arm, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred on the 3000 block of North Marshall Street. The girl is listed in stable condition, authorities added.

No word on the suspect or weapon has been released. 

Police continue to hold the scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

