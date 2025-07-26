7-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head During Quadruple Shooting In Philadelphia: Police

The 7-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the side of her head on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue around 8:24 p.m., according to Officer Tanya Little. She was taken by private vehicle to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

Her 26-year-old mother also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, Little said.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and taken to Temple by police. He is in critical condition. Another 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Temple at 8:37 p.m., according to the release. The Homicide Unit is investigating.

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified a motive.

Roughly 10 minutes earlier, another man was shot multiple times in the 25th District on the 100 block of West Tioga Street. The 42-year-old victim was rushed to Temple and remains in critical condition. That case is being handled by the Shooting Investigation Group.

Both investigations remain active and ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.