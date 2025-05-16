$6.2M Fentanyl Operation Busted In PA As Officers Exposed To Airborne Drugs: AG

The active fentanyl-packaging operation was discovered inside a home and garage on the 2800 block of North Franklin Street, where agents encountered multiple individuals mid-process. As investigators executed search warrants, suspects attempted to destroy evidence by dumping fentanyl into a sink, causing airborne exposure to officers.

Several officers were treated for ingestion and later released, according to officials.

Seven suspects — identified as Francisco Quesada, 40; Juan Fransella, 36; Rony Molina-Rodriquez, 29; Alexander Rodriquez Crouset, 38; Victor Jose Herrera Castillo, 33; Alexi Queada Herrera, 44; and Juan Ortiz, 37 — are facing charges including Felony Corrupt Organizations and Felony Possession With Intent to Deliver.

More than 41 pounds of fentanyl and the horse tranquilizer xylazine — a dangerous cutting agent — were seized, with a street value of approximately $6.2 million. Investigators say the stash contained at least 200,000 deadly doses that were headed for communities across Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh. An additional $185,000 in suspected drug profits was also recovered.

“We simply cannot overstate the dangers of fentanyl or the great police work involved here which surely saved the lives of countless Pennsylvanians,” AG Sunday said.

The collaborative raid included the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Drug Strike Force Section, Homeland Security Investigations, Philadelphia Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office.

“This is what collaboration looks like, and it is saving lives,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said.

The cases will be prosecuted by the AG’s Drug Strike Force Section

