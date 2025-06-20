6-Year-Old Girl Dies From Rare Meningitis Despite Vaccination, PA Family Says

Aria, described as joyful and brave, was surrounded by her loving parents, Frank and Sabina, and her big brother, Frankie, during her final days at St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, according to a GoFundMe launched Tuesday, June 18 by Ryan Hanley on behalf of Sabina Parker.

“This unimaginable and sudden loss has shattered their world,” Hanley wrote. “One moment she was here. The next, she was gone.”

The rare and severe form of meningitis struck Aria swiftly, and doctors were unable to save her despite every effort. Her family says she had been fully vaccinated, making her death all the more shocking.

Now, Frank and Sabina are left grieving — and facing the crushing financial weight of funeral expenses and lost income.

As of Wednesday, June 19, the GoFundMe has raised over $38,000 of its $50,000 goal through nearly 500 donations.

“All support will go directly toward easing their burden as they begin to face life without their beloved Aria,” Hanley added.

Those wishing to help the family can donate here.

