$5.6M Award After PA Midwife Posts Botched Birth Photo Of Baby’s ‘Jellybean Head’ On Instagram

“Jellybean head.”

The baby, Camille Hoffman, is now 6 years old. She is nearly blind, can’t walk without help, and relies on a feeding tube to survive.

Camille was born in July 2018 at Albert Einstein Medical Center, where midwife Anne Pitts Londergan allegedly missed two dangerous fetal positioning abnormalities — brow and occiput posterior presentation (OP) — that crushed the baby’s skull during contractions, according to the lawsuit filed in Philadelphia County Court.

But what came next shocked the parents even more.

‘Jellybean Head,’ Courtesy Of Malpresentation

Soon after delivery, Londergan took a photo of the newborn’s misshapen head and posted it to her personal Instagram page — without asking the parents — writing:

“Jellybean head, courtesy of malpresentation (brow and OP).”

The post drew a flurry of disturbing comments:

“Poor kid!”“Mack truck pelvis?”“Window?”

She also disclosed private birth details, including that “as soon as [the baby’s] head came out halfway, the rest of her body shot out.”

None of this was authorized.

There was no written consent.

Not even a heads-up.

The parents, Alexandra Wolfson and Jason Hoffman, filed suit in 2020. The trial ended in a mistrial in September 2024. A retrial followed this summer.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the jury found Londergan and Einstein liable for medical negligence, invasion of privacy, and breach of confidentiality.

Jury Breakdown

They awarded:

$4.1 million for injuries, pain, and suffering.

$1.5 million for the unauthorized photo and privacy violations

Doctors Daryl Stoner and Cheung Kim were cleared of wrongdoing, according to the verdict sheet.

“This was a landmark ruling ensuring that patient privacy is always protected,” said Tom Bosworth, the family’s attorney. “Hopefully, providers will think twice before posting photos or info about patients online.”

Wolfson said her daughter’s trauma has never stopped.

“Our daughter suffers from permanent birth injuries due to negligence,” she said. “To make matters worse, her privacy was violated by someone we should’ve been able to trust.”

Despite that, the family chose to share the image that started it all — to raise awareness and help protect other families.

Editor's Note: The couple gave consent for Daily Voice to run the images in this article via their attorney.

