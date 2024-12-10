53-Year-Old Woman Killed In Crash With Freightliner Truck In Philadelphia

The crash occurred at 1:16 a.m. in the 7600 block of Frankford Avenue as the truck exited a gas station and attempted to make a left turn, Philadelphia police said.

According to investigators, the pedestrian walked in front of the truck and was not visible to the driver. The truck hit the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Philadelphia Fire Department medics at 1:44 a.m., officials said.

The driver of the Freightliner remained at the scene, and the area was secured for the investigation, which is ongoing under the Crash Investigation Division.

No further details were immediately available.

