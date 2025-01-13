4 Philadelphia Officers Injured, Suspects Arrested After Violent Illegal Car Meetup

The incident began just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 13, when police responded to an illegal car meetup in front of the Target on Monument Road in Wynnefield Heights, authorities said.

At least 50 vehicles were gathered at the scene. As officers arrived, the cars dispersed, with several driving recklessly, police said.

Officers followed some of the fleeing vehicles to Broad and Tioga streets in North Philadelphia. That’s where the situation escalated, with vehicles speeding directly at officers. Two patrol cars were forced to swerve, crashing into poles and buildings along the roadside, police said.

Four officers were injured in the crash. Three suffered arm and leg injuries and are listed in stable condition, while the fourth officer’s condition remains unclear.

Later, police spotted a red Camaro believed to have fled the car meetup at 8th and Master streets. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it reversed and struck one officer, prompting at least one officer to fire at the car, investigators said.

The red Camaro was later found in Upper Darby. Investigators determined it had been stolen and had its tags switched at least twice overnight.

The suspect is known to police in both Upper Darby and Philadelphia, but authorities have not released their name.

Four people are now in custody as the investigation continues.

Authorities are withholding additional details. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.