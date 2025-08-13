$2M Armored Car Heist: 3 PA Men Flee In Stolen VA Car In Violent Robbery, FBI Says

Daishaun “Daisha” Hughes-Murchison, 30, Brian Wallace, 31, and Trayvine Jackson, 31, were arrested and charged by criminal complaint with Hobbs Act robbery and using a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, according to federal prosecutors.

The charges stem from the June 21 robbery of a Brink’s armored vehicle on the 2500 block of Castor Avenue, officials said.

At around 8 a.m., the Brink’s driver was walking through the store’s rear alley when two men armed with AR-style rifles approached from behind, authorities allege. The robbers forced the driver to the ground, took his keys and company-issued gun, and one suspect climbed inside the armored vehicle to grab the cash.

The pair fled in a black Hyundai Sonata with a Virginia temporary tag, while a third man followed in a silver Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania plates, federal investigators explained.

Court filings allege the Ford belonged to Hughes-Murchison and the Sonata had been rented by Wallace, who returned it hours later. Surveillance video allegedly shows Wallace leaving the rental location and getting into Hughes-Murchison’s car. Cell records also place Wallace’s and Hughes-Murchison’s phones at the scene of the robbery, and Wallace’s and Jackson’s phones at the rental site, prosecutors said.

Brink’s told investigators that Jackson was a former employee who was fired after an internal investigation, according to court documents.

Jackson is being held in custody. Hughes-Murchison and Wallace are awaiting detention hearings, prosecutors said.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Philadelphia Violent Crimes Task Force and the Philadelphia Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda R. Reinitz is prosecuting the matter.

Possible Pattern of Armored Car Robberies

The arrests come one day after two gunmen — one wielding an AR-15-style pistol — robbed a Brinks truck outside an H-Mart on Old York Road in Elkins Park, Cheltenham Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 12. The suspects in that case stole cash and the driver’s handgun before ditching their getaway car in West Philadelphia, police said.

Investigators are reviewing whether the Elkins Park robbery and a string of other recent armored truck heists are part of a coordinated crime ring targeting Brinks vehicles in the region. They noted that Hughes-Murchison, Wallace, and Jackson are in custody, and there is no indication they were involved in these other incidents.

Recent cases under review include:

July 15: A Brinks guard opened fire during an attempted robbery in Rhawnhurst before suspects fled in a Nissan, police said.

A Brinks guard opened fire during an attempted robbery in Rhawnhurst before suspects fled in a Nissan, police said. July 2: Three armed men, including one with an AR-style rifle, robbed a guard in the Holmesburg Shopping Center, stealing cash and his service weapon.

Three armed men, including one with an AR-style rifle, robbed a guard in the Holmesburg Shopping Center, stealing cash and his service weapon. June 2: Two armed suspects in Queens, New York, stole $300,000 and a firearm from a Brinks driver and guard.

The FBI and local police departments are working together to determine whether these robberies are connected.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.