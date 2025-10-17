27-Year-Old Killed In SEPTA Train Station Shooting: Philadelphia Police

SEPTA police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun at the underground station at 15th and Market Streets around 7:25 a.m., according to Officer Tanya Little.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead at 10:43 a.m., police said.

The 27-year-old suspect later surrendered himself to the 16th District with a firearm.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and the Homicide Unit is leading the case, authorities said.

