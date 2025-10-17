Partly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

27-Year-Old Killed In SEPTA Train Station Shooting: Philadelphia Police

A man was fatally shot inside a SEPTA train station on Friday morning, Oct. 17, Philadelphia police announced around 6 p.m.

A SEPTA train

A SEPTA train

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andrew Adams
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

SEPTA police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun at the underground station at 15th and Market Streets around 7:25 a.m., according to Officer Tanya Little.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead at 10:43 a.m., police said.

The 27-year-old suspect later surrendered himself to the 16th District with a firearm.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and the Homicide Unit is leading the case, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE