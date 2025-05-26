$2.14M Match 6 Jackpot Ticket Sold At Philly Sunoco: PA Lottery

A winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.14 million was sold for the Thursday, May 22 drawing at the Sunoco at 5810 North Broad Street, according to the PA Lottery.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers — 20, 21, 25, 28, 34, and 46 — to take home the top prize, before taxes. The Sunoco station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The identity of the winner remains unknown, as tickets must first be claimed and validated. Lottery officials are urging players to sign the back of their tickets immediately and check all tickets — every time.

More than 60,700 other Match 6 tickets also earned prizes in the same drawing.

Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. For more information on filing a claim, visit palottery.com.

