Elizabeth Thompson, 70, the registered owner of Broad Street Family Pharmacy, and her husband, Peter Dello Buono, 70, allegedly ran the scheme alongside pharmacist Frank Bengermino, 70, defrauding federal healthcare programs by faking prescriptions and pocketing the cash, investigators said.

From 2016 to 2021, the couple and their co-conspirators allegedly billed Medicaid and Medicare for expensive medications — like the antipsychotic Latuda and high-cost HIV drugs — that were rarely dispensed. Instead, they paid customers illegal kickbacks in cash and medications to bring prescriptions to their pharmacy, authorities said.

“This husband-and-wife duo turned a trusted neighborhood pharmacy into a cash cow by exploiting vulnerable Pennsylvanians and stealing millions meant for legitimate healthcare needs,” AG Henry said. “Their crimes redirected funds from those who needed them most into their own pockets.”

Investigators estimate 86% of the pharmacy’s Medicaid billings over five years stemmed from the scheme. The Broad Street pharmacy abruptly closed its doors in 2021 after a search warrant was executed at the location.

The Investigation

The Fiftieth Statewide Investigating Grand Jury issued the charges after a joint probe by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Section and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

Authorities said that while Thompson was the registered owner, Dello Buono oversaw daily operations despite his pharmacist license being suspended. To avoid detection, the couple allegedly used Bengermino, a licensed pharmacist, as the managing pharmacist on record.

Charged Individuals

Nine people were charged in connection with the scheme:

Elizabeth Thompson, 70

Peter Dello Buono, 70

Frank Bengermino, 70

Berry Davis, 59

Brian O’Hara, 52

Michael McCue, 68

Christian Bengermino, 36, of Folsom

Evan Gusz, 54, of Glenside

Angelo Amorosi, 62

They face charges including Medicaid fraud, dealing in unlawful proceeds, theft by deception, conspiracy, and other offenses. Some also face violations of the Controlled Substance Act and Pharmacy Act.

The Scheme

Kickbacks were allegedly paid to customers in exchange for selling back their prescriptions, which were then billed to federal programs without being filled. These kickbacks were often paid in cash or medications, investigators said.

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Mark Levenberg is prosecuting the case.

