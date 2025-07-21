2-Year-Old Shot In Philadelphia, Scene Not Located: Police (Developing)

The child was brought to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

He was listed in stable condition as of Monday night.

Police have not yet located the scene of the shooting. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is being handled by the department’s Shooting Investigation Group.

