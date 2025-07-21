A Few Clouds 81°

2-Year-Old Shot In Philadelphia, Scene Not Located: Police (Developing)

A 2-year-old was shot and hospitalized in North Philadelphia, police announced on Monday, July 21.

Temple University Hospital's Emergency Room entrance on Germantown Avenue

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The child was brought to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

He was listed in stable condition as of Monday night.

Police have not yet located the scene of the shooting. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is being handled by the department’s Shooting Investigation Group.

