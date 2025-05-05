2 Children Shot Hours Apart In Philadelphia, Including Toddler: Police

A 5- or 6-year-old girl was struck by gunfire while standing on the porch of a home on the 5900 block of Pine Street around 4:20 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department. She was rushed by police to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and is listed in stable condition.

Just hours earlier, a 2-year-old boy was shot inside a home on the 5200 block of Delancey Street around 1:44 p.m., investigators said. He was shot in the abdomen and remains in critical condition at CHOP.

No arrests have been made in either case, and police have not determined a motive.

Both shootings are under active investigation by the department’s Shooting Investigation Group (SIG), police said.

