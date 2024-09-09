15-Year-Old Boy Critical After Shooting Near Philadelphia Dunkin': Police

The shooting took place shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 near 1400 Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

It was near a Dunkin' donuts shop in the area of several university facilities, according to the address.

The victim, who was not named, was taken to Temple University Hospital by responding officers and is currently in critical condition, police said.

He was shot once, police said.

Police are actively investigating the scene, which remained secure about 5 p.m.. At this time, no weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

