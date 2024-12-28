Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

$1.4M In Counterfeit PA Inspection Stickers From Israel Siezed By US Customs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia intercepted 22,000 counterfeit Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers worth $1.4 million in two shipments from Israel, officials announced Thursday, Dec. 26.

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The counterfeit stickers, shipped to an address in Philadelphia, were seized on Dec. 16, following Pennsylvania authorities’ confirmation that the decals were fraudulent, CBP said in a release.

CBP officers identified the suspicious inspection stickers in two parcels—one containing 10,000 decals on Nov. 26, and another with 12,000 decals on Dec. 9. Both shipments were detained before being officially seized.

“These fraudulent stickers pose a significant safety risk,” CBP Area Port Director Cleatus P. Hunt Jr. said. “Fake inspection stickers mask unsafe vehicles that endanger everyone on the road.”

Under Pennsylvania law, vehicles must pass annual inspections to meet safety and emissions standards. Vehicle owners caught using counterfeit stickers could face fines up to $500 and possible jail time, officials said.

CBP officers work to prevent the entry of dangerous counterfeit products and contraband into the U.S., including fraudulent consumer goods, invasive species, and unreported currency.

No arrests have been made in connection with the seized stickers.

