14-Year-Old Shot Twice In Critical Condition: Philadelphia Police

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot twice in Philadelphia’s 16th District, police announced Monday, Jan. 6.

Philadelphia police

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Zuzu https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Philadelphia_Police_-_gang_with_vehicle.jpeg
Jillian Pikora
The shooting happened at 7:02 p.m. on the unit block of Farson Street, authorities said.

Officers found the teen with two gunshot wounds to his left leg. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

The scene remains under investigation, with the Shooting Investigation Group leading the case. No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police.

