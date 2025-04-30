1-Month-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Philadelphia Home: Police

Police and medics responded to the 1800 block of North 27th Street around 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, after the parents of a 1-month-old infant called for help, Philadelphia police said.

Medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department rushed the baby girl to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where she was pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m., officials said.

The scene was secured and the Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active and ongoing, according to authorities.

