1 Killed, Another Wounded In Double-Shooting In Philadelphia (Developing)

A 41-year-old man was killed and a 48-year-old man was injured in a double-shooting early Tuesday, Sept. 17 in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Department
Names were not immediately released, but Philadelphia police believe the two men could be family members, according to NBCPhiladelphia. 

Police were called to the 3800 block of North 13th Street — near West Butler Street — just after midnight, police said in a press statement.

Police were notified that the two shooting victims arrived at Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

  • The 41-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at 12:19 a.m.
  • The 48-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the stomach. He was placed in stable condition

The scene was held, and no arrests were made.

The investigation is active and ongoing with homicide detectives.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). 

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

