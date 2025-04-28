As part of the punishment, "federal officials ordered UPenn to strip transgender swimmer Lia Thomas of all women’s athletic titles, records, and awards — and return them to the rightful female athletes", according to the announcement.

OCR found Penn denied women equal athletic opportunities when it permitted Thomas, a biological male, to compete on the women’s swim team and use women’s locker rooms. Thomas sparked national controversy after winning an NCAA Division I national championship in 2022.

The proposed Resolution Agreement demands Penn:

Publicly commit to complying with Title IX,

Restore all female athletes’ honors misappropriated by male competitors,

Issue apology letters to each affected woman.

“Little girls who look up to Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan can find hope in today’s action — the Trump Administration will not allow male athletes to invade female private spaces or compete in female categories,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor.

Penn has 10 days to accept the agreement or face a Department of Justice enforcement action, federal officials said.

The announcement follows the Trump administration’s freeze of $175 million in federal funding to UPenn over its transgender athlete policies. Three former Penn swimmers have also filed a lawsuit against the university, the NCAA, and the Ivy League for allowing Thomas to compete.

Penn previously said it has always followed NCAA and Ivy League policies regarding athlete participation and had not yet received official notification despite media reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Doylestown and receive free news updates.