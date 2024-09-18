The black female was found on the 2800 block of N Bailey Street having suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of her chest just after 7:35 p.m., police said.

She was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m.

The scene remains secured, and investigators are actively working on the case. At this time, no weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

