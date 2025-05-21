School Staffer's Range Rover Stolen By Court-Committed Teen In PA Great Escape: PSP

Javontay Johnson was one of three students who fled the Clock Tower School on Glen Mills Road in Thornbury Township around 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, according to Trooper Kevin Kovacs of the Media barracks.

Police said the three students — Johnson, a 17-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male, all from Washington, D.C. — stole a 2016 red Range Rover Evoque and a cell phone before leaving the property. They were court-committed to the school at the time, according to the report.

“The stolen cell phone was last tracked traveling south on SR 202, in the area of the Concord Mall (Wilmington, DE),” police said. “The stolen phone was turned off shortly after entering Delaware.”

Troopers said the suspects’ locations were later determined using GPS ankle monitors. All three were tracked to Washington, D.C. Local police were notified of their direction of travel.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Johnson on Sunday, May 18. He was arrested in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, May 20.

“Criminal charges have been submitted for both juveniles,” police said. “Those charges are pending review by the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Media Station at 484-840-1000 or Trooper Paul Holdefer at 215-452-5208.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Doylestown and receive free news updates.