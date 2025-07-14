Robin McClain McNamara, 50, of Doylestown, was arrested at the scene and charged with Criminal Attempt - Murder of the Third Degree, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and State streets around 8:52 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, for an abandoned 911 call and a follow-up wellness check, police said. When they arrived, they encountered McNamara outside the building, her clothes soaked in blood.

“She told officers the blood was from the victim,” investigators wrote in the release, “and that she believed she broke the victim’s nose.”

Inside the apartment, police found the victim covered in blood with a deep laceration on the back of the head down to the skull. Additional lacerations were found on the shoulders and forearm, along with bruising down the back.

The victim told police that McNamara had attacked them with a cleaver-type knife. That weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment. McNamara was taken into custody.

In addition to attempted murder, she is charged with:

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Misdemeanor Possession of an Instrument of Crime.

Summary Harassment.

McNamara remains in custody as the investigation continues.

All charges are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

