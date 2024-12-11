PennDOT Camera Damaged By Political Vadels In Bedminster Township

The incidents, which occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 5, involved substantial damage to private property as well as spray-painted derogatory remarks on PennDOT and township roadways, authorities said.

Police believe the acts were politically motivated, stemming from the recent Presidential election, according to a release from Bedminster Township Police.

No suspects or arrests have been announced as of publication.

Residents with information or security footage related to the incidents are urged to contact Bedminster Township Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Doylestown and receive free news updates.