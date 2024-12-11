Light Rain 63°

PennDOT Camera Damaged By Political Vadels In Bedminster Township

Several politically motivated vandalism incidents left residents and public roadways damaged in Bedminster Township, Bucks County, police announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

A Trump sign theft in action.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Upper Merion Township Police
Jillian Pikora
The incidents, which occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 5, involved substantial damage to private property as well as spray-painted derogatory remarks on PennDOT and township roadways, authorities said.

Police believe the acts were politically motivated, stemming from the recent Presidential election, according to a release from Bedminster Township Police.

No suspects or arrests have been announced as of publication.

Residents with information or security footage related to the incidents are urged to contact Bedminster Township Police.

