PA Celeb Dance Phenoms On 'DWTS' Tie For Third: Watch Joey Graziadei, Steve Nedoroscik Groove

Steve Nedoroscik, the Olympic "pommel horse specialist" who attended Penn State, and Joey Graziadei, of Royersford, who found his true love on ABC's "The Bachelor," each scored a 7/10 with their pro dance partners on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Nedoroscik and his partner, Rylee Arnold, performed the jive to "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen, while Graziadei and his partner, Jenna Johnson, danced the cha-cha to "Dancin' in the Country" by Tyler Hubbard.

Viewers say that Graziadei is the best DWTS contestant from "The Bachelor" yet, calling his performance the "surprise of the night."

As for Nedoroscik? He's got potential.

"I really hope they get a redemption jive because his jive would be insane once he gets some ballroom training under his belt," one YouTuber commented on his performance shared by DWTS.

"Stephen came out absolutely swinging for his first dance! So much energy and movement all over the floor," another added. "He’s gonna evolve into a damn near unstoppable monster by the end of this."

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong are in first place for their tango to "Hot To Go" by Chappell Roan, while Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach are in second with their salsa to "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan.

