Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Injured In Buckingham: Bucks DA

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 4800 block of Redfield Road, according to a release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

The injured individual is being treated for their wounds. Their condition was not immediately disclosed by officials.

Authorities emphasized there is "no ongoing threat to the public", though investigators will remain on scene.

All officer-involved shootings in Bucks County are investigated by county detectives and reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Additional information will be released when the investigation concludes or if significant updates become available sooner, the DA's Office said.

