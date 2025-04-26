Fair 62°

SHARE

Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Injured In Buckingham: Bucks DA

Gunfire broke out during a police incident in Buckingham Township, sending one person to the hospital, Bucks County detectives announced on Saturday, April 26.

Buckingham Township Police Departmetn vehicle. 

Buckingham Township Police Departmetn vehicle. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Buckingham Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 4800 block of Redfield Road, according to a release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

The injured individual is being treated for their wounds. Their condition was not immediately disclosed by officials.

Authorities emphasized there is "no ongoing threat to the public", though investigators will remain on scene.

All officer-involved shootings in Bucks County are investigated by county detectives and reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Additional information will be released when the investigation concludes or if significant updates become available sooner, the DA's Office said.

to follow Daily Voice Doylestown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE