Nine Puppies Abandoned In Box At Montgomery County Park Rescued By SPCA

The puppies, left out in the cold and unable to fend for themselves, were reportedly caked in feces, suffering from urine scalding, and in desperate need of care, according to a release from the organization.

“These puppies were given a heartbreaking start, but they now have a chance at a better life,” the SPCA wrote in a social media post.

Upon their arrival at the shelter, the puppies were gently bathed, medically examined, and placed into foster homes, the SPCA said.

In honor of the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, the puppies were named Coots, Mich, Ers, Seels, TK, Laughts, Sanny, Hath, and Catesy.

“They are already thriving,” officials said. “While they will not be available for adoption for several weeks, they are playful, healthy, and full of the joy they so deserve.”

The Pennsylvania SPCA encourages those moved by the story to consider donating to help other animals in need.

“This holiday season, let’s ensure no animal has to face this world alone,” they said.

For more information on how to help, visit the Pennsylvania SPCA website.

