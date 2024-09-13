Fair 70°

SHARE

Motorcyclist, 26, Killed In Crash With Turning Sedan In Philadelphia: Cops

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a sedan on Friday evening, Sept. 13 in Philadelphia, police said.

Philadelphia Fire Department Medic (file photo)

Philadelphia Fire Department Medic (file photo)

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Fire Department
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The motorcycle was heading west on Adams Avenue when it collided with a silver Ford Crown Victoria, which was turning northbound onto Howland Street from the eastbound lane of Adams Avenue around 7:45 p.m., a spokesperson for the city police department said.

The motorcycle operator, a 26-year-old white man, was taken by Medic 29 to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m..

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on location and the crash is under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Doylestown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE