Motorcyclist, 26, Killed In Crash With Turning Sedan In Philadelphia: Cops

The motorcycle was heading west on Adams Avenue when it collided with a silver Ford Crown Victoria, which was turning northbound onto Howland Street from the eastbound lane of Adams Avenue around 7:45 p.m., a spokesperson for the city police department said.

The motorcycle operator, a 26-year-old white man, was taken by Medic 29 to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m..

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on location and the crash is under investigation.

