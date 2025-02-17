Mark Wills, 60, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, according to Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Wills is accused of manufacturing hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse material involving children 13 and under and sharing them online over the past year, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said in a release.

A warrant for Wills' arrest was issued on Feb. 6, leading to a multi-agency effort to locate him. Investigators tracked him to West Virginia, where he was apprehended without incident. He is currently being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County, awaiting extradition to Bucks County, authorities said.

“Every child deserves a safe environment, and the arrest of Mark Wills demonstrates the U.S. Marshals Service commitment to protecting the innocent,” Clark said.

Wills faces charges including manufacturing and dissemination of child sexual abuse materials, according to the Bucks County DA’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia confirmed Wills' arrest on social media, stating he was apprehended in Clarksburg, West Virginia and is being held without bond while awaiting extradition.

A news conference providing additional details about Wills' arrest will be held by DA Schorn at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown, with representatives from multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies expected to attend.

