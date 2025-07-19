Joshua Humes is facing more than 50 counts of animal neglect and cruelty after North Fayette Township Police received a tip that several young dogs were being kept inside a camper on Noblestown Road in Oakdale, Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus said.

Photos submitted with the anonymous tip showed the dogs in “small cages in deplorable conditions, including the buildup of feces and urine and rotting food,” indicating a long period without proper care, Kraus said.

Police, assisted by a Humane Officer, removed the dogs and identified Humes as the owner of both the animals and the camper, authorities said.

“The details of the lack of care provided to these dogs and the indifference toward their suffering are egregious and, quite frankly, sickening,” Kraus said.

Humes had agreed to turn himself in on Monday, but detectives learned he planned to leave town over the weekend. They tracked him to a trailer in Bulger, Washington County, and took him into custody just after 6 a.m. Saturday without incident, according to the sheriff.

“I consider anyone who engages in this type of conduct to be a danger to the community and I commend our detectives for their quick work to locate him and get him off the streets,” Kraus said.

Humes was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

