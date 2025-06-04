Illegal Immigrant Arrested In NY Nearly Decade After Bucks Co. Sex Assault Of 14-Year-Old Girl

Elias Ortega, 40, was apprehended by New York City police during a traffic stop in Brooklyn in May 2025, authorities said. Officers ran his name and discovered outstanding warrants in Bucks County for alleged domestic assault and sexual assault of a minor.

Ortega was first arrested in October 2016 for a domestic assault, according to the sheriff’s office. After posting bail, he was charged two months later with allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Before he could be taken into custody again, he fled the area.

A warrant was issued for Ortega’s arrest in 2016, but he remained at large until his arrest in New York.

He was extradited to Bucks County on May 27, 2025. The next day, he was arraigned by Judge Gallagher and committed to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail.

Sheriff Fred Harran said the case highlights past systemic failures in identifying immigration status and ensuring proper coordination with federal partners.

“In 2016, a significant lack of programs prevented law enforcement from fully understanding his immigration status after his initial alleged crime,” Sheriff Harran said. “Because of this, Mr. Ortega was able to allegedly commit another heinous crime in the very same community—this time, a sex crime against a 14-year-old girl.”

Sheriff Harran praised the multi-agency effort that led to Ortega’s capture, calling it “a testament to the relentless dedication of our law enforcement partners.”

