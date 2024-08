The unidentified Hispanic man was working at a home on the 2200 block of East Cambria Street when he was electrocuted around 8:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, city police said.

He then fell three stories from a scaffolding. PFD-Medic Unit pronounced the male dead on the scene at 8:26 a.m.

