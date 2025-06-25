Catholic School Teacher, Youth Coach Arrested On Child Pornography Charges: Bucks DA

Schorn plans to share more details about the case at a news conference on Wednesday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, is expected to face charges stemming from an ongoing investigation led by county detectives and prosecutors, according to Schorn’s office.

The press briefing will be held at the Justice Center in Doylestown, where investigators directly involved in the case will join DA Schorn to share details surrounding the charges and arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Doylestown and receive free news updates.