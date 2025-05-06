Alan Kane, 60, of Jamison, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to US Attorney David Metcalf. He must also pay $160,072 in restitution and a $1,000 fine, as ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Michael M. Baylson on Monday, April 28.

A federal jury convicted Kane in September of two counts of bankruptcy fraud, one count of filing a false bankruptcy claim, and one count of making a false statement to the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Kane's Schemes

Kane and two co-defendants were charged in a 12-count indictment in January 2024 tied to three different fraud schemes:

Stealing a house from a deceased man’s family. Dodging Philadelphia property taxes on the stolen house. Defrauding creditors through bankruptcy filings.

Kane represented Joseph Ruggiero—the man who stole the house—in court, despite knowing the deeds were fake, authorities said. He lied in court filings, backing Ruggiero’s fraudulent claim to the property and even filed a false $133,000 counterclaim to get money for supposed renovations.

Later, Kane changed his story and told the Social Security Administration that Ruggiero didn’t own the house to keep Ruggiero’s SSI benefits flowing.

To stall the family’s legal efforts to reclaim the property, Kane filed a fake bankruptcy on Ruggiero’s behalf, asserting again that he did own the house. In that case, Kane filed another bogus claim on behalf of co-defendant Jonathan Barger’s company to try to cash in on the home’s equity.

Fallout And FBI Statement

Ruggiero died in 2020. Barger has pleaded guilty to all charges and will be sentenced on Monday, May 12.

“As officers of the court, attorneys have an ethical and professional obligation to uphold the law,” Metcalf said. “Instead, Alan Kane used his law license to help three clients commit federal crimes.”

“White-collar crimes may not involve physical violence, but they are far from victimless,” said FBI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs. “Crimes like bankruptcy fraud undermine trust in our financial systems.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dubnoff and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah McCollum.

