Bryan Braman, Eagles Super Bowl Champ, Dies At 38

Braman was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in February, according to a GoFundMe page that had raised $88,000 as of press time.

Former Texan J.J. Watt donated $10,000.

The illness required a 12-week Seattle-based treatment program, the campaign said.

Braman played in the NFL for seven seasons for both the Texans and the Eagles. He made the game-ending tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII — his final game.

