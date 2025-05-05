Overcast 64°

SHARE

Bear Cub Spotted Near Central Park Bridge In Doylestown, Game Commission Called

A bear cub may be roaming near a popular bridge in Central Park, prompting a wildlife warning from Doylestown Township staff on Monday, May 5.

A bear

A bear

 Photo Credit: PA Game Commission
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officials say they were alerted to the possible sighting earlier in the day and immediately notified the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The animal was reportedly seen near the bridge in the heart of the park—a spot frequented by families, joggers, and dog walkers.

If you see the cub or notice any bear activity, authorities ask you to call the Game Commission at 1-833-742-4868.

No aggressive behavior has been reported, but wildlife experts caution against approaching the animal.

“Even a small bear can be dangerous if startled or if its mother is nearby,” Game Commission representatives have previously said in similar alerts.

To learn how to safely coexist with bears, officials urge residents to visit BearWise.org.

to follow Daily Voice Doylestown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE