Arrest Made In Deadly Arson In Philadelphia: Police

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in a Philadelphia arson fire that left a 66-year-old woman dead early Friday, Aug. 23, police said.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia FD
Cecilia Levine
Shadeek McDowell has been charged with murder, arson, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of simple assault, and related offenses in the 4:30 a.m. blaze on the 1800 block of East Russell Street, city police said. 

Arriving officers saw individuals on the roof of the home, where firefighters rescued the family members, who then informed them that their mother was still inside the home.

Firefighters found Evelyn Payne unresponsive in the front second-floor bedroom. Despite efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene approximately one hour later.

The fire, which spread to several neighboring homes, caused significant damage and loss.

McDowell was arrested at the scene.

