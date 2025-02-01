All Six Victims Killed In Philadelphia Plane Crash Were Citizens Of Mexico, President Says

Claudia Sheinbaum shared the following statement Saturday morning, Feb. 1 on X:

I regret the death of six Mexicans in the plane crash in Philadelphia, United States. The consular authorities are in permanent contact with the families; I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support them in whatever way is required. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends.

The Learjet 55, a medical transport plane carrying six people, went down near Cottman and Bustleton Avenues, close to Roosevelt Mall, at 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 31, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The aircraft had just departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was bound for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, with a final destination in Mexico. A mother and her child, who was receiving treatment at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia, two medical professionals, and the pilot and co-pilot were among those killed, as Daily Voice previously reported.

According to flight logs, the plane was airborne for only one minute before crashing.

Authorities have not yet released an official count of injuries, but many people in the area—in parking lots, on streets, in cars, and in homes—were hurt and transported to local hospitals, officials said. The exact number and severity of their injuries remain unclear.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker arrived on the scene shortly after the crash and held a press briefing at 7 p.m. alongside Governor Josh Shapiro and other state and federal officials.

"This is a tragedy in our city – people have lost their lives, and many are injured in this horrific crash," Mayor Parker said. "Our prayers are with the families, friends, neighbors, and all of those impacted by this tragedy."

Governor Shapiro pledged full state support, deploying State Troopers, PennDOT, and the Department of Environmental Protection to assist in the emergency response.

A shelter at Samuel Fels High School (5500 Langdon Street) has been set up by the Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross to assist anyone displaced by the crash. Officials urge anyone in need to seek help at the facility.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officials are expected to release more details as they become available.

