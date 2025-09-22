Overcast 69°

Abigail Tuttle O’Keeffe Extradited To PA For Animal Cruelty

A Bucks County woman wanted on animal cruelty charges was deported from Belize and returned to Pennsylvania, the sheriff’s office announced on Friday, Sept. 19.

Abigail Tuttle O’Keeffe at PHI

 Photo Credit: Bucks County Sheriff's Office
Abigail Tuttle O’Keeffe was met at Philadelphia International Airport by Bucks County Sheriff’s Deputies after international authorities deported her from Belize, according to the release.

O’Keeffe fled the United States earlier this year but was arrested in Benque Viejo, Belize, in April on an unrelated firearm charge. Her case was resolved in Belize before she was handed over to U.S. authorities.

“This case proves fugitives cannot escape accountability by crossing a border,” Sheriff Fred Harran said. “The deportation of this individual from Belize back to American soil shows that the rule of law is a two-way street. We are immensely proud of our partnerships, especially with the U.S. Marshals Service, which were instrumental in this success.”

The international operation included the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Office of International Operations, the U.S. Department of State, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, INTERPOL, Belizean law enforcement, and Newtown Township Police Department, the original charging agency.

The Bucks County Sheriff’s Office noted it has a deputy assigned full-time to the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, which played a key role in the extradition.

