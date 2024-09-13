4-Alarm Fire Destroys Buildings In Philadelphia: What We Know

Nearly 150 firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Adams Avenue in Frankford around 5:40 a.m. where the fire struck four alarms, the city fire department said on X.

While no injuries were reported, dozens of people were reportedly displaced. The blaze was under control at approximately 8:45 a.m.

6abc says the buildings are commercial buildings. Residents reported hearing explosions. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation

